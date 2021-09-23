Advertisement

Mayo Clinic offering flu shots starting Oct. 4

Patients can call to schedule a flu-only vaccination appointment at one of these locations.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing that they will be offering flu vaccination appointments to patients six months and older across Northwest Wis. starting on Oct. 4.

Patients can self-schedule a flu vaccination appointment through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App.

Patients can ask to be vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 during an appointment with their primary care provider at these Northwest Wis. clinic locations:

  • Barron 1222 E. Woodland Ave., 715-537-6747.
  • Bloomer 1501 Thompson St., 715-568-2000.
  • Chetek 220 Douglas St., 715-537-6747.
  • Chippewa Falls 611 First Ave.,715-720-4400.
  • Eau Claire 733 W. Clairemont Ave., 715-464-7468.
  • Menomonie 2321 Stout Road, 715-233-7777.
  • Mondovi 700 Buffalo St., 715-926-4858.
  • Osseo 13025 Eight St., 715-597-3121. Use the Seventh Street entrance.
  • Rice Lake 331 S. Main St., 715-537-6747.

Patients can call to schedule a flu-only vaccination appointment at one of these locations.

Mayo Clinic says patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, have respiratory symptoms, or are under quarantine should delay being vaccinated for flu until they are no longer ill and their quarantine period is over.

They say many insurance plans cover the cost of seasonal flu vaccination, and Mayo Clinic Health System will bill insurance or accept payment.

Mayo Clinic also says after it takes about two weeks after getting the flu vaccine to develop antibodies to protect against flu, which is why vaccination is recommended in early fall.

