Mondovi School District hosts panel for parents

On Sept. 15, the school board voted to allow these students to return to class despite recommendations from health agencies.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mondovi School District hosted a panel for parents Wednesday evening, in a Q&A format.

The discussion stems after the district changed course over quarantine protocol for students considered close contacts.

On Sept. 15, the school board voted to allow these students to return to class despite recommendations from health agencies.

According to a release from the DHHS Health Officer & Public Health Supervisor, Josie Knauber, following this decision, Knauber wrote individual quarantine orders for every child identified as a close contact and still in the 14-day quarantine period at the Mondovi School. These orders were sent to parents on the afternoon of Sept. 17.

The school district then said it would comply with these Health Department orders.

