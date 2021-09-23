Advertisement

New charge filed in quadruple homicide case

56-year-old Darren Osborne has been charged with one count of aiding an offender, a felony, in Minnesota. His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, faces four counts of second-degree murder after four people were found shot and killed in rural Dunn County, Wisconsin. The shootings occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota. Each man has been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - A new charge has been filed in a quadruple homicide case that began in Dunn County, Wis.

56-year-old Darren Osborne has been charged with one count of aiding an offender in Ramsey County, Minn., a felony charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Osborne is also charged with four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County. His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in Ramsey County as well as four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County.

The charges are in connection to the deaths of Jasmine Christine Sturm, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III, whose bodies were found in an SUV in a corn field in the Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County on September 12. Autopsies show they all died of gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators believe that Suggs killed the four victims in the area of Seventh Street in St. Paul between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on September 12 before taking them to Wisconsin.

Osbourne was arrested and agreed to speak to investigators, and said Suggs showed up where he had spent the night around 5:00 a.m. on September 12. Suggs asked his father to follow him by driving his mother’s vehicle, so he followed his son as they drove around St. Paul to various gas stations. Suggs told his father that he snapped and shot a couple of people. Osbourne gave his son a ride to Minnesota from Wisconsin after they left the SUV in a cornfield, but denied knowing the bodies of the people his son shot were in the vehicle they abandoned. He says he dropped Suggs off in Minneapolis. 

Suggs turned himself in on Sept. 17 in Gilbert, Arizona, where he is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Osborne is currently being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

