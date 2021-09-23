Advertisement

New Delta variant cases identified in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Delta variant cases were identified Thursday in Wisconsin, as health officials noted the day before that this strain was growing at a “concerning” rate.

Data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene show that 4,603 cases of the Delta strain have been confirmed of the cases tested, more than 40 more from the last update.

So far this month, the Delta variant accounts for over 95% of cases tested in the state. It also is the most prevalent of all four variants of concern.

Thursday accounted for being another day this month where cases surpassed 3,000. The Department of Health Services reported 3,075 new cases, bringing the cumulative total ever up to 710,145. The seven-day average for new cases dipped down again Thursday, falling to 2,807.

Over the past four days in Wisconsin, there have been more cases than in the entire month of June and nearly the whole month of July.

Eighteen more people died Thursday due to COVID-19, health officials add. There have been 7,895 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations against the virus have slowed down this week compared to the last. So far this week, the dashboard shows 19,847 doses have been administered to residents out of over 6.1 million total.

Around 56.4% of people have received at least their first vaccine, while 53.2% of people have completed their vaccine series.

