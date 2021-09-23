One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

Town of Nelson, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a single motorcycle crash on Highway 35, a short distance north of Highway 25, in the Town of Nelson Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Authorities say 49-year-old Melinda Peasha of Plymouth, Minn. was traveling northbound on Highway 35 when she went over a bridge and lost control, causing the motorcycle to crash.

Peasha was wearing a helmet and other safety gear.

She was taken to Rochester hospital by Mayo One Helicopter for serious injuries.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department on scene were the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson Fire Department, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, and Mayo One Helicopter.

