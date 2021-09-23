EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo topic. The goal, to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.

In March 2020, WEAU shared Brooke Gardow’s story, “Left Behind After Suicide,” three months after her husband, Eric took his life after struggling with depression. On Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning, Brooke provides an update on how she’s doing as well as offering strategies on how to cope and for those who have lost someone to suicide, the importance of taking care of yourself.

“He was sick, he was depressed, and sometimes when someone is sick they don’t think rationally. And at that time Eric was not thinking rationally, and he chose to hurt himself. So right away, putting language to that, and now it’s still stigmatized, trying to move forward is part of my healing to talk about the subject, so hopefully we can help someone else won’t have to go through what the kids and I have had to go through,” explains Gardow.

For anyone that is struggling with mental health issues or depression, you can get the help you need. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255. You can also go www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.