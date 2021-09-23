Underly: More money, less divisiveness needed for schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin state schools chief Jill Underly says the state is “failing a generation of kids” by underfunding schools and allowing funding gaps to widen between schools. In her first address on the state of education, Underly on Thursday also called for an end to the angry displays seen at some school board meetings around the state over issues such as coronavirus protocols and curriculum. She says people should be supporting each other instead of “tearing down those who dare to provide leadership in a time of crisis.” Republicans dispute that more state spending is needed, pointing to federal stimulus money that has gone to schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.