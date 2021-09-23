WAGNER TAILS: Leo and Ellis

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Leo is smiling now, but before coming to the Chippewa Humane Association, Leo spent his life chained up with little to no socialization.

Staff members at Chippewa Humane say while he can still be unsure of the world, Leo is showing significant improvement and even loves getting attention.

Leo would do best in a quieter home with another dog. He loves having a doggy playmate, and he looks to other dogs to help build his confidence.

Leo isn’t asking for much. He just wants someone to teach him how to play fetch, and to show him what a loving home looks like.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

-----

Ellis is making her second appearance on Wagner Tails after being featured earlier this year. We hope this second feature is just what Ellis needs to find her forever home.

Next month will mark her one year anniversary with the Buffalo County Humane Association. After starting to show signs of anxiety a couple months ago at the shelter, Ellis was moved to a foster home.

Her foster mom says this three-year-old is thriving. Ellis loves to rub against ankles and cuddling on your lap. She would do well in a home with younger cats, or in a home as the only cat.

It’s clear Ellis has a lot of love to give to her new family, let’s help her find that family sooner than later. Click here for the adoption application.

