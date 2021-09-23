Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill banning race theory

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote next week on a Republican bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

A Republican-controlled Assembly committee on Wednesday approved the bill on a party line vote. It is slated to be taken up by the full Assembly on Tuesday.

The measure likely faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former state schools superintendent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the bill is part of a nationwide push among conservatives to ban the teaching of critical race theory.

