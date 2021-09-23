Advertisement

Wisconsin’s newest large-scale solar energy project in Manitowoc County

By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Landowners joined local and state leaders at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to celebrate the state’s newest large-scale solar energy project, Point Beach Solar Energy Center in the town of Two Creeks.

The facility aims to make Wisconsin more sustainable and green.

“That’s important for the state of Wisconsin. It’s important for our economy to look to clean energy for the children that will be raised in this country, raised in this state and raised in these neighborhoods,” said Preston Cole, Wisconsin DNR Secretary.

WPPI Energy, Two Rivers wholesale energy supplier, and NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, teamed up to create the Point Beach Solar Energy Center, a project in the works since 2017.

“This project is going to generate nearly $8 million over 20 years for Manitowoc County. That’s dollars for schools, roads, public works projects. As well as this project created over 200 construction jobs during that 10 months over the last year,” said Jeff Bryce, Senior Project Manager, NextEra Energy Resources.

Construction was completed last week. The solar energy center and is now fully operational.

“City of Two Rivers is proud to be part of it. We’ve seen significant economic benefit during construction. Those white contractor pickup trucks were all over town. In a pandemic year, we set a record for room tax revenues last year,” said Greg Buckley, City Manager of Two Rivers.

The project features 315,000 solar panels that convert the sun’s energy into electricity, with the capacity to generate 100 megawatts of electricity.

“This facility is just up the road from Two Rivers. We are already proud of the role that a lot of our local residents play in providing about a sixth of the state’s electrical energy here at the Point Beach Nuclear Plant, and now this addition of the 100 megawatts of solar generating capacity just adds to the importance of Northern Manitowoc County in meeting Wisconsin’s energy needs,” said Buckley.

The addition of the energy means WPPI Energy memberships is on track for a 45% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2025, when compared to 2005.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
First day of fall means apple picking season
Apple picking season is upon us, but some orchards crops have turned into bad apples
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say

Latest News

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force Speak on Missing Women
On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been...
Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns
Marquette poll: Most Republicans don’t consider COVID-19 a “serious problem” where they live
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
Community Connections Center Opens
Community Connections Center Opens