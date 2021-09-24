Crash involving livestock trailer partially closes I-94

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - State Troopers shut down the left lane of eastbound I-94 after a crash occurred involving a livestock trailer and a semi Thursday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes, near the exit to Eau Claire at Highway 12/Highway 312.

The crash occurred between Elk Mound and the first exit to Eau Claire, near the Eau Claire and Dunn County line.

The state patrol said at 6:00 p.m. in their first update that it would take one hour to clean up. It has now been 3.5 hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says no one was hurt.

Authorities have not released further information regarding the crash at this time.

Updated | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | I-94 EB | DUNN - EAU CLAIRE CO LINE | Right Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLddbCe — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 23, 2021

