Advertisement

Crash involving livestock trailer partially closes I-94

The incident happened near the Eau Claire and Dunn County line.
The incident happened near the Eau Claire and Dunn County line.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - State Troopers shut down the left lane of eastbound I-94 after a crash occurred involving a livestock trailer and a semi Thursday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes, near the exit to Eau Claire at Highway 12/Highway 312.

The crash occurred between Elk Mound and the first exit to Eau Claire, near the Eau Claire and Dunn County line.

The state patrol said at 6:00 p.m. in their first update that it would take one hour to clean up. It has now been 3.5 hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says no one was hurt.

Authorities have not released further information regarding the crash at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
First day of fall means apple picking season
Apple picking season is upon us, but some orchards crops have turned into bad apples
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say

Latest News

Ryder Cup golf fans at Whistling Straits
Fans enjoy eve of Ryder Cup competition
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Woman in Need of a Kidney
The Search Continues: Woman in Need of a Kidney
LE Philips Library
Library Offers Bystander Intervention Training