Despite COVID concerns in La Crosse County, Oktoberfest still on as planned

La Crosse's Oktoberfest celebration is still on as planned(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 60th anniversary of Oktoberfest is less than a week away, but county health officials are cautioning about gathering in large crowds due to a rapid rise in COVID cases.

The La Crosse County Health Department says the county is experiencing a very high COVID-19 transmission rate.

As a result, the health department is encouraging large gatherings to consider cancellation.

Health Director Audra Martine says the health department began putting out the call last month once the county escalated to a “high” transmission rate.

“If you can cancel your event and that’s feasible to do, please consider it, and if you can’t cancel for many reasons, think about other ways you can keep people safe that might attend your event,” Martine explained. “Either by lessening the number of people that are coming, holding the event outdoors, having people sit together with people that they normally are with in their household.”

Oktoberfest organizers say the event is still going on as planned, a decision which Martine says has drawn mixed feedback.

“There’s people that would love to see larger events cancelled and are concerned about the level of community risk, and for those individuals I’m sure they’ll choose not to participate,” Martine said. “For others, this is a large event that is a big part of our economy and our social network in our community, and it’s important for those reasons as well as many others.”

Martine hopes those who participate in Oktoberfest consider the risks of doing so, and is urging the community to use as many precautions as possible to keep one another safe.

Oktoberfest is encouraging social distancing and mask wearing while indoors, and is asking those who feel sick or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to stay home during the festival.

