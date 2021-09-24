Fans enjoy eve of Ryder Cup competition

HAVEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The real competition at the Ryder Cup in Sheboygan County starts Thursday, but Wednesday was fun and games for the fans. A little rain didn’t dampen the activities on opening ceremony day.

Oddly enough, this kind of weather really brings fans together. We spoke with fans who called themselves “The Guardians of the Cup” and are visiting from London and Newcastle, decked out from head to toe in the yellow and blue colors of the European Union. They said they’re used to this kind of weather, being from the U.K.

We also spoke with a couple from Minnesota who said they were willing to brave the elements because at least it’s not winter yet.

The opening ceremony marks the official start of the 43rd Ryder Cup. There will be live music, anthems, team introductions, a flyover, and the announcement of Friday morning pairings. All spectators with a Thursday ticket are invited to the event in the Dye Plaza.

Padraig Harrington, the European Team captain, says they’ve been waiting 3 years for this. The event at Whistling Straits was supposed to be held last year but was postponed by the global pandemic.

Steve Stricker, Wisconsin native and USA captain, is claiming home green advantage. “For a while it was a question whether we were going to be able to play it, whether we were going to play it at all, whether we were going to play it with fans. Thankfully we’re going to play it with fans,” he said, continuing, “My thing from the get-go was what a crime it would be to play this unbelievable event without fans, especially here in Wisconsin that’s never had the opportunity to experience this Ryder Cup.”

As part of the week-long schedule of events, the Ryder Cup celebrity match featured 12 celebrities from the United States and Europe. It’s a mixture of stars from the entertainment industry and sports. There was some worry when actor Tom Felton -- you’d recognize him as Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films -- collapsed on the 18th hole and was taken away on a cart. We’re told he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The celebrity European Ryder Cup team pulled out a victory but were joined by a group of young Americans to help them along the course.

Match play begins Friday, with competitors teeing off as early as 7:05 A.M. Central.

After Thursday’s opening ceremony, players and fans alike are excited to kick off -- or rather, tee off -- this international match.

