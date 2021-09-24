Federal charges filed against two people in drug case

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are facing recommended federal charges after authorities uncovered methamphetamine in June.

According to the United States Department of Justice, U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, 28-year-old Saige T. Marten of Boyd, Wis. and 30-year-old Samantha K. Fristoe of Owen, Wis. are given recommended charges of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on June 7, 2021.

The indictment also gives Marten a recommended charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution on June 14.

According to the Altoona Police Department, on June 14, 2021 an Altoona Police Officer attempted to stop a reckless motorcycle.

There was a short pursuit. The suspect abandoned the motorcycle and was chased through the woods near Nine Mile Creek Road.

Over 160 grams of methamphetamine was found by authorities in a backpack abandoned by the suspect.

Authorities identified Saige T. Marten as the suspect and turned to the public for assistance in locating Marten.

On Wednesday a Federal Grand Jury in Madison, Wis. indicted Marten for this incident.

If convicted, Marten and Fristoe each face a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the distribution charge.

Marten also faces that penalty of the charge of possession with intent to distribute.

The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Altoona and Eau Claire Police Departments, Chippewa, Clark, and Rusk County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

