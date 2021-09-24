Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is signing Executive Order #133 Friday ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wis. to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

According to a release from Gov. Evers, the order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” said Gov. Evers. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, died on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery located in his hometown of Antigo, Wis. Sept. 25.

Executive Order #133 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

The order can be viewed here.

