Lacing up for the Eau Claire Marathon

The Race Series features a Boston qualifying marathon, half marathon, four person relay, 5k and Saturday Fun Kids’ run
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After more than a year of set back after set back the Eau Claire Marathon is back this weekend with a vengeance and newly designed course.

Eau Claire runners with Moms on the Run and Blue Ox Running Club join Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s race.

There are still a myriad of volunteer positions needing to be filled. SEE HERE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.

The weekend includes not only a Boston qualifying marathon, but a half marathon, four person relay, 5k and the Cheri Uelmen’s Fantastically Fun Kids’ Run & Cheri’s Crazy Challenge.

See here for Sunday’s course routes.

ROAD CLOSURES ON MARATHON SUNDAY:

-All side streets between Barstow and Graham closed from Eau Claire Street to Gray Street

-Block of Graham Street between Grand and Barstow Street needs to be closed Saturday May 2nd 3:00 PM – Sunday May 3rd 7:00 PM (Finish Chute)

-Riverfront Terrace from Wisconsin Street to Madison Street will be closed Sunday from 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

For a detailed list of street closures, see here.

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

Click here for more information

‘No parking’ signs will begin being put in place Friday morning.

