Library educates people to intervene when witnessing racism against Asian Americans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire is taking action against racism toward Asian Americans that has escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 7, the library will host online Bystander Intervention training. The virtual program will teach people how to identify racism and hate incidents and safely step up, take action and defend fellow community members.

Participants will also learn about the types of discrimination Asian Americans face from micro-aggressions to violence.

The training was specifically requested by members of Eau Claire’s Asian American Pacific Islander community according to Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the library.

“The concepts that are going to be discussed are going to be presented through the lenses of racism but they are really just good general approaches to intervening on someone’s behalf so whether it is specifically racist in nature, it can just help you be a better friend and neighbor and allow you to step in and intervene when necessary,” Small said. “This is aimed at anyone who is interested in being able to step in and assist when there is an act of racism happening especially those who have more social privilege than others and they can use their privilege to intervene.”

Click here to register for the online training on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The training will last about an hour.

