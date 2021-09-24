Advertisement

Library educates people to intervene when witnessing racism against Asian Americans

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library will be opening for the first time since March.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library will be opening for the first time since March.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire is taking action against racism toward Asian Americans that has escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 7, the library will host online Bystander Intervention training. The virtual program will teach people how to identify racism and hate incidents and safely step up, take action and defend fellow community members.

Participants will also learn about the types of discrimination Asian Americans face from micro-aggressions to violence.

The training was specifically requested by members of Eau Claire’s Asian American Pacific Islander community according to Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the library.

“The concepts that are going to be discussed are going to be presented through the lenses of racism but they are really just good general approaches to intervening on someone’s behalf so whether it is specifically racist in nature, it can just help you be a better friend and neighbor and allow you to step in and intervene when necessary,” Small said. “This is aimed at anyone who is interested in being able to step in and assist when there is an act of racism happening especially those who have more social privilege than others and they can use their privilege to intervene.”

Click here to register for the online training on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The training will last about an hour.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
First day of fall means apple picking season
Apple picking season is upon us, but some orchards crops have turned into bad apples
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say

Latest News

An Eau Claire women continues her search for a kidney donor
The search continues: Eau Claire woman still in need of a kidney
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force Speak on Missing Women
On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been...
Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns
Ryder Cup golf fans at Whistling Straits
Fans enjoy eve of Ryder Cup competition