Advertisement

Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he suffered from an allergic reaction outside of Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County man knows he’s lucky to be alive, after collapsing Monday night, as he waited to get into Lambeau Field for the Packers game. And now he’s searching for the good Samaritans who helped to save his life.

Friends and co-workers, Randy Sabel and Mark Homan, are thankful to be sitting next to each other just days after Randy Sabel gave his buddy a good scare.

“He’s unconscious. I see the eyes roll back in his head and they’re working on him. Get in the ambulance and I’m like, is he going to make it?” recalls Homan.

It was Monday night, outside of the south gate at Lambeau Field. As the two waited to get into the Packers game, Sabel passed out. According to Homan, “A lot of people thought he was inebriated and so forth, which he wasn’t. He had a couple of beverages, but everybody does before a Packer game. Tried to get him back up, he gets kind of on his knees and then he kind of falls straight forward and kind of limp.”

Two bystanders, also in line to get into the game, stepped in to help. The doctor and a nurse, both women, worked on Sabel. Mark Homan says, “They’re giving him CPR, yelling, ‘Stay with us Randy, stay with us’ and telling people to ‘Get away, we’ve got this.’”

Paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. “When the doctor took off my shirt, noticed my body was full of hives, face was beet red, so they knew it was basically an allergic reaction,” says Sabel.

A few EpiPen injections later, Sabel was starting to recover. Then, the magnitude of those women’s actions started to kick in, too. Sabel says, “The hardest part is hearing that when they got to me that I didn’t have a pulse. So, they basically saved my life.”

Now that Sabel is fine, and he knows he has an allergy to shellfish, leading him to carry an EpiPen, he wants to track down those women who came to his aid. “They need the proper thanks that they deserve. Being a doctor and a nurse, for them, they probably do it every day so for them it’s commonplace. But to know without them would I be here talking to you, doesn’t sound like it,” he adds.

Mark Homan also posted about the incident on social media. It’s gotten some traction, but the women who helped Sabel are still unidentified. Sabel and Homan hope, for not much longer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.
Man pinned underneath vehicle dies in Dunn County
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Adam Plowman, a Gundersen RN, cares for a patient inside the health system's COVID unit.
COVID-180: Why one man has changed his stance on the vaccine after being hospitalized with the virus

Latest News

mondovi
Mondovi Schools Maintain No Mask Mandate Despite High Community Spread
Younger populations are now eligible to receive third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot expanded to younger populations
La Crosse's Oktoberfest celebration is still on as planned
Despite COVID concerns in La Crosse County, Oktoberfest still on as planned
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
Hunters urged to test deer for CWD before eating
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
Hy-Vee, CVS pharmacies begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters