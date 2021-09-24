Marshfield Medical Center buys property on Heights Drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire nursing home closed its doors almost two years ago after years of financial loss.

The property now has a new owner.

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire bought the facility formerly known as Clearwater Care Center.

At the time of closure the President of Wisconsin Health Care Association, John Vander Meer, commented on the closure.

“Wisconsin’s Medicaid reimbursements rates for nursing homes simply don’t cover our costs,” Meer said.

The property located on heights drive was listed for $3.9 million dollars. The health system bought it for $1.7 million.

Though it doesn’t have any immediate plans for the land, Marshfield says it will allow for the health system’s continued growth.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.