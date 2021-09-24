Advertisement

Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

A total of 8,076 Minnesotans have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - COVID-19 booster shots are being made available to Minnesotans who are eligible to receive them under the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their initial series if they fall into certain categories, including those 65 and older and others with underlying medical conditions. Numbers released Friday show the state is still in the grips of COVID-19. Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, and 27 new deaths were reported. A total of 8,076 Minnesotans have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

