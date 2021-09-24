Advertisement

"Pint for Poke" event in Altoona

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Opportunity Wisconsin and Modicum Brewing Company in Altoona are teaming up Friday for a “Pint for Poke” event.

The event is until 10:00 p.m. Friday at Modicum Brewing Company.

The first 100 adults, 21 and older, who show proof of vaccination will receive a coupon for a free beer at the brewery.

Modicum Owner, Eric Rykal, says while free beer may seem trivial, helping raise awareness is important.

“It may be a small reason, to at least show your pride in being vaccinated, free beer, but it’s the little bit that we can do to help get the word out,” Rykal said.

The event has been running since 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Opportunity Wisconsin has been hosting vaccine incentive events all summer across the badger state.

Their first “Pint for Poke” event was held in Milwaukee earlier this month.

