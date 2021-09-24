Advertisement

Recipes featuring Wisconsin cheese

Dairy Farmer of Wisconsin
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin cheese quesadillas
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin cheese quesadillas(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With school back in full swing and busy weeknights, Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes that are very “gouda”.

GOUDA CHEESE QUESADILLAS WITH PICO DE GALLO

PICO DE GALLO:

1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes (2 to 3 medium tomatoes)

1 medium avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 medium lime

Salt to taste

QUESADILLAS:

4 flour tortillas (8 inches)

12 ounces Hill Valley Dairy Gouda cheese, shredded (3 cups)

1 cup shredded cooked chicken

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pico De Gallo

Combine the pico de gallo ingredients in a large bowl. Season with salt to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Quesadillas:

Place one tortilla in a large skillet over medium heat. Layer with half of the gouda and chicken. Top with 1/2 cup pico de gallo and a tortilla. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted. Transfer quesadilla to a cutting board. Cut into wedges. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve with remaining pico de gallo.

CORN AND FETA SALSA

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (8 3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup Odyssey® Traditional Crumbled Feta cheese (6 ounces)

Sweet red, yellow and green bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips

Tortilla chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine the black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Fold in feta. Serve with bell pepper strips and tortilla chips.

Wisconsin Cheese website

