Republicans say charges against refugees raise concerns

On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been removed from the base .(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are renewing concerns about the vetting process of Afghanistan refugees who are being housed at a military base in the state after two Afghan men were charged with assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child. The criticism from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and others in Wisconsin comes as Republicans nationally, including aides to former President Donald Trump, are becoming increasingly hostile toward the refugees. Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy is currently home to about 12,700 Afghan refugees. On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been removed from the base and taken to jail where they face federal charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

