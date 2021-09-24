The search continues: Eau Claire woman still in need of a kidney

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After years on transplant lists and setbacks with living donors, an Eau Claire woman continues her search for a kidney donor.

In August, WEAU spoke with Linda Leazott-Dziuk about her kidney search. She has stage four polycystic kidney disorder, which causes cysts to grow on her kidney.

“I’ve been on the list for three, almost four years now,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “The same with the dialysis.”

After much anticipation, a donor stepped forward...but ended up backing out.

“I had a living donor in the paired match program, exchange program, and I guess she got cold feet for what reason we don’t know,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “So, now I’m back to looking for a kidney donor again.”

Her husband, Keith Dziuk, says it was disappointing to hear the donor decided not to go through.

“It was kind of a big letdown, but we don’t know the circumstances behind it all,” Dziuk said.

This is the second time a donor has decided not to move forward. Dziuk says it’s hard to see the person who’s your whole world go through so much pain.

“It’s really painful because you love the person so much and you don’t want to see them go through this,” Dzuik said. “I just want her to have a kidney and be around because like she said, she’s got a love to give.”

Even though Leazott-Dziuk and her family are saddened the donor fell through, they’re staying positive.

“My daughter had said to me that if we hit a roadblock in the middle of the road, we’d turn around and go a different direction because God has a different plan for me,” Leazott-Dziuk said.

Leazott-Dziuk says her will to live is strong.

“To stay alive for my children and so much love to give to everyone,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “I enjoy my life and my grandchildren just mean the world to me.”

With her family by her side, Leazott-Dziuk says she can keep going.

“They’ve encouraged me after this happened. I was down a little bit at first,” Leazott-Dziuk said. “I know that God has a new plan for me. We’re just going in a new direction.”

Leazott-Dziuk and her family are holding a fundraising event on Saturday, September 25th. It starts at 4 p.m. and will be located at the VFW on Starr Avenue in Eau Claire. There will be food, games, and a number of donated items being auctioned off like a signed football by a Green Bay Packer. Two special guests will be providing entertainment. If you cannot attend the event, but would still like to contribute, the family has a GoFundMe page.

If you’re interested in being a kidney donor, click here.

To connect with the family, can send them an email.

