EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball action as Eau Claire North hosts Eau Claire Memorial, Osseo-Fairchild travels to Regis and Fall Creek battle Bloomer. Plus, Memorial takes on Chippewa Falls in boys soccer and Altoona’s Evan Gustafson commits to play his college baseball at Oregon State.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.