Advertisement

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
He was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.
Man pinned underneath vehicle dies in Dunn County
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people
Adam Plowman, a Gundersen RN, cares for a patient inside the health system's COVID unit.
COVID-180: Why one man has changed his stance on the vaccine after being hospitalized with the virus

Latest News

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town