CFAUSD announces update to quarantine protocol

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is announcing an update to its COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

According to a release from CFAUSD, as of Friday, the district has been officially notified by the county that four outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD.

This information means the district will continue with masks-required indoors and mask-optional outdoors district-wide as of Monday, Sept. 27, while remaining in Level 3 status for other mitigation measures; to be re-considered on a weekly basis.

The district also announced as of Sept. 27, students who had been previously advised to quarantine for a close contact at school will now be allowed to resume attending school in-person and participating in co- and extracurricular activities, as long as they are not symptomatic COVID positive, asymptomatic COVID positive, or have a positive case within the household.

The district recommends voluntary quarantine of all close contacts as determined by CCDPH.

The district requests if parent(s) or guardian(s) allow children to report to school after a close contact trace/exposure, that parent(s)/guardian(s) closely monitor symptoms and get tested at least six days after the date of a close contact trace/exposure, as determined by CCDPH.

Any students experiencing the following will continue to be excluded from in-person school activities:

● Symptomatic COVID positive (may return 10 days after onset of symptoms).

● Asymptomatic COVID positive (may return 10 days from positive test date).

● Students in quarantine for any household exposures (when the positive household case has reached 6 days, if any non-isolated family member gets a negative clinical test result, that individual may return to school on day 8).

