Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman

Hailey Anderson
Hailey Anderson
By WEAU
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cumberland Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Hailey A. Anderson.

The Cumberland Police Department received information Hailey Anderson’s phone was active September 24 around 3:30 p.m. near Luck.

The police department says Anderson has not made contact with her friends, family, or children since September 16, and she usually has contact with them daily.

She was last physically seen on September 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on HWY 8. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.

Anderson’s phone was previously turned off since September 16, but last pinged to Cumberland before the activity on Sept. 24. She has friends and family in Minnesota.

She was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, MN but never made it to her destination. The police department says she made a frantic phone call to a friend on the 16th.

She operates a 1998 Honda CR-V, red in color, with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987.

Hailey Anderson is currently listed as a missing person. If you have had contact with Anderson since September 16, or if you have any information regarding her or her vehicle, please contact Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.

1998 Honda CR-V
1998 Honda CR-V
Hailey Anderson
Hailey Anderson(Cumberland Police Dept.)

