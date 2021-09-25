CVTC and Eau Claire Energy Cooperative host second annual electric vehicle experience

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Cooperative and The Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted their second annual electric vehicle experience Saturday at CVTC.

“Our goal is to educate students, but also the public about the current trends in the industry,” Adam Wehling, CVTC Dean of Agriculture, energy, and Transportation, said.

A variety of electric vehicles were available for attendees to see from cars to bikes to motorcycles and more.

Wehling hopes the electric vehicles experience broadens people’s horizons.

“We really want to be a demonstration campus so people can see and learn about all the feasible types of energy production vehicles, tech, and jobs that are out there,” Wehling said.

Adam Westaby with Eau Claire Energy Cooperative says a good way to educate the public on electric vehicles and renewable is with events like this one.

“Where you can bring local electric vehicle owners from the Chippewa Valley who drive these electric vehicles on a daily basis to share their knowledge and their experiences with the attendees,” Westaby said.

Chippewa Valley electric vehicle owners volunteered their cars to give test drives during the event.

“We have a dozen electric vehicle owners that participated today,” Westaby said. “We have a few local dealerships and cooperatives have electric vehicles in their fleet and they’re participating as well.”

Wehling says renewable energy and electric vehicles are growing in popularity.

“Electric vehicles are coming on the market and then pretty soon we’re going to have to have these technicians trained up on it,” Wehling said. “So, we are seeing that in our automotive technician program classes and we are doing alternative energy, plug-in, hybrid, battery, and electric training in those program courses.”

Westaby hopes more people will use electric vehicles and renewable energy in the future.

“We’re doing our best to position ourselves as the trusted source of information for not only our membership but also our local dealership and the community beyond,” Wehling said.

CVTC is getting a new addition to its campus, a transportation education center. Wehling says it should be completed by August of 2022 and will also be the location for the third annual electric vehicle experience.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.