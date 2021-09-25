Advertisement

Deer hunter hurt after ATV crash in Pepin County

He was taken by Mayo One Helicopter to a hospital for serious injuries.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in Pepin County Friday evening.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 9:12 p.m. authorities responded to a report of an ATV crash on Moritz Lane in rural Pepin County.

Authorities say 52-year-old Michael Hollister of Eau Galle, Wis. was attempting to retrieve a deer that he harvested when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine.

Hollister was alone at the time of the crash. Due to the remoteness of the crash and troubles locating Hollister, it took authorities an extended amount of time to rescue him from the woods.

Hollister was taken by Mayo One Helicopter to a hospital for serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Assisting The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office on scene were Durand Ambulance, Durand Fire Department, and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

