Advertisement

FBI joins search for 2-year-old who disappeared from apartment complex in La.

By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing toddler who disappeared from a residence at an apartment complex on Friday.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, according to WAFB.

She was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, she was at work when she got a call reporting her daughter was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

The FBI is working with local authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office and the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi field office have joined the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life...
Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
The judge wrote that, “The First Amendment is not a game setting for the government to toggle...
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
Hailey Anderson
Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman
The incident happened near the Eau Claire and Dunn County line.
Crash involving livestock trailer partially closes I-94

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. to partially reopen border crossing at site of cleared Haitian migrant camp
Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.
Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic
Refugees learn English
Afghan refugees learn English