A season of haunts returns in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Haunted Sawmill in Merrill had its opening night Friday. But the founder said he puts it together, along with his team, for a purpose.

“Our mission is to help kids in Merrill and surrounding communities,” Chairman of the Haunted Sawmill, Jerry Hersil said.

The one-way ticket through the sawmill isn’t paying just for scares. “A lot of people don’t know this but we do high school scholarships for kids, we fund trips for them that maybe their families can’t otherwise pay for,” Hersil said.

He said the kids get hands-on experience that can benefit them later down the road. “You know working with tools, and developing their artistic skills, and becoming leaders...I could think of a handful of kids right now who are turning 17-18 years old, and that’s really rewarding to see those kids develop that way.”

He said that’s what sets them apart. “We have anywhere from 40 to 50 people acting every night in the haunted sawmill and they’re all working really hard to scare you.”

Scaring is something one actress likes to do. “I love scaring people but I really just love being more entertaining than scary if I’m being honest,” Junior Board Member Autumn Reissman said.

“We have everything that we know scares people--clowns galore,” Hersil said. “And if you get too scared, just raise your hand and say ‘I’m too scared to continue,’ and our actors are all trained to help you get you out.”

The sawmill building is 22,000 sq. ft. “we use the entire building now so it’s a very long haunt,” Hersil said. “We’re here to provide scares for people, so if you want to come to a very terrifying haunted house this is your place.”

