Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36

Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE - North America’s oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died. Snow Lilly was euthanized Friday due to her declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns. She was 36. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is about 23 years A recent wellness exam found Snow Lilly had heart disease and was undergoing other age-related change. Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.

