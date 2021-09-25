SportScene 13 for Friday, September 24th (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week six of the High School Football season! The Rice Lake Warriors down Chippewa Falls 8-7 to stay on top of the Big Rivers, Hudson shuts out Eau Claire North, Menomonie sneaks past New Richmond, Eau Claire Regis stays undefeated with a win over Fall Creek and Altoona continues their strong year with a win over G-E-T.

PREP FOOTBALL

Almond-Bancroft def. Loyal, forfeit

Altoona 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Amherst 29, Markesan 15

Appleton North 45, Appleton East 9

Appleton West 20, Menomonee Falls 14, OT

Aquinas 45, Arcadia 14

Ashland 41, Merrill 6

Ashwaubenon 40, Green Bay Preble 6

Auburndale 21, Abbotsford 0

Augusta 22, Alma/Pepin 20

Badger 43, Burlington 6

Bangor 2, Royall 0

Bay Port 14, Pulaski 0

Beaver Dam 26, Oregon 21

Beloit Memorial 21, Madison East 0

Berlin 28, Kewaskum 25

Boscobel def. Hillsboro, forfeit

Brillion 10, New Holstein 7

Brookfield Central 41, Marquette University 38, OT

Cambria-Friesland 34, Deerfield 20

Campbellsport 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Cashton 37, Necedah 16

Catholic Memorial 35, Wauwatosa West 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Ozaukee 38

Cedarburg 28, Slinger 13

Chilton 45, Roncalli 8

Colby 42, Marathon 0

Coleman 54, Oconto Falls 8

Columbus 29, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Crandon 28, Northern Elite 0

Crivitz def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Cumberland 42, Cameron 22

Darlington 57, Fennimore 7

De Pere 21, West De Pere 16

Denmark 41, Menominee, Mich. 7

Durand 36, Elk Mound 14

Edgar def. Athens, forfeit

Edgewood 34, Edgerton 7

Elkhorn Area 21, Wilmot Union 17

Ellsworth 36, Osceola 26

Flambeau 68, South Shore 0

Flambeau def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Fond du Lac 38, Kaukauna 14

Fort Atkinson 28, Baraboo 6

Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3

Freedom 21, Waupaca 10

Germantown 21, Brookfield East 13

Gibraltar 72, Gillett 20

Gilman 52, Bruce 8

Glenwood City 45, Clear Lake 22

Grafton 28, Whitnall 0

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8

Greendale 38, Cudahy 0

Greenfield 20, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12

Hamilton 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 8

Hartford Union 33, Nicolet 27, OT

Highland 52, Riverdale 6

Hilbert 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Holmen 42, Sparta 20

Howards Grove 33, Random Lake 0

Hudson 40, Eau Claire North 0

Hurley 22, Edgar 20, OT

Iola-Scandinavia def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Janesville Craig 28, Janesville Parker 23

Jefferson 42, Whitewater 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26, Catholic Central 6

Kenosha Tremper 34, Racine Case 24

Kettle Moraine 40, Waukesha West 27

Kewaunee 27, Bonduel 12

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 44, Kiel 28

La Crosse Central 52, Tomah 0

Lake Country Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 0

Lake Holcombe def. Hurley, forfeit

Lake Mills 23, Turner 6

Lancaster 38, Mineral Point 33

Lodi 17, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Lomira 20, Omro 0

Lourdes Academy 42, Peshtigo 0

Loyal 16, Ladysmith 14

Loyal def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Luck 46, Frederic 8

Luxemburg-Casco 38, Marinette 14

Manawa 12, Shiocton 7

Manitowoc Lincoln 34, Sheboygan North 24

Markesan def. Clinton, forfeit

Marshall 62, Dodgeland 8

Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Mauston 2, Dodgeville 0

Mayville 32, Laconia 6

McDonell Central 56, Lincoln 0

McFarland 20, Evansville 19

Medford Area 30, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Medford Area 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Mellen 34, Washburn 14

Melrose-Mindoro 31, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Menasha 43, Notre Dame 21

Menomonie 28, New Richmond 21

Middleton 44, Madison Memorial 6

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 34, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 20

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee Vincent 30

Monona Grove 35, Sauk Prairie 21

Monroe 54, East Troy 8

Mosinee 27, Lakeland 12

Mukwonago 48, Waukesha North 6

Muskego 53, Arrowhead 49

Neenah 28, Oshkosh North 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Pius XI Catholic 14

New Berlin West 36, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

New Lisbon 28, Brookwood 6

Newman Catholic 21, Greenwood 12

North Crawford 44, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34

Oak Creek 41, Kenosha Indian Trail 12

Oakfield 22, Belmont 8

Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha South 7

Oconto 29, Mishicot 0

Owen-Withee def. Marathon, forfeit

Pardeeville 26, Cambridge 8

Pewaukee 56, Wauwatosa East 7

Phillips 54, New Auburn 48

Plymouth 14, Port Washington 6

Portage 27, Reedsburg Area 14

Poynette 26, Adams-Friendship 20

Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14

Prescott 47, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Racine Horlick 27, Racine Park 0

Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Racine St. Catherine’s 26, Brown Deer 0

Randolph 15, Johnson Creek 0

Reedsville 41, Oostburg 0

Regis 50, Fall Creek 0

Rhinelander 42, Antigo 0

Rice Lake 8, Chippewa Falls 7

Ripon 39, Waupun 13

River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21

Saint Croix Central 59, Amery 26

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 68, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0

Seymour 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Sheboygan Falls 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Sheboygan South 36, Green Bay West 0

Somerset 52, Viroqua 6

Southern Door 40, Clintonville 14

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Nekoosa, forfeit

Spooner 34, Barron 0

Spring Valley 49, Colfax 0

St. Croix Falls 47, Bloomer 36

St. Marys Springs 76, North Fond du Lac 0

Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 20

Sun Prairie 21, River Falls 6

Sun Prairie def. Madison West, forfeit

Superior 12, Eau Claire Memorial 9

Suring 38, Wausaukee 6

Tomahawk 41, Menominee Indian 14

Tri-County 18, Bowler/Gresham 0

Two Rivers 46, Valders 6

University School of Milwaukee 22, Saint Thomas More 14

Verona Area 56, Madison La Follette 0

Waterford 28, Westosha Central 7

Waterloo 61, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Watertown 20, Milton 7

Waunakee 23, DeForest 20

Wausau West 18, Marshfield 3

West Salem 33, Onalaska 28

Westby 50, Black River Falls 26

Whitefish Bay 28, West Bend East 0

Whitehall 22, Blair-Taylor 14

Winneconne 35, New London 12

Wisconsin Dells 40, Westfield Area 8

Wisconsin Lutheran 44, South Milwaukee 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Hortonville 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Stratford 6

Wrightstown 16, Little Chute 0

