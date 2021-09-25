Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - The third annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival was held in Altoona Saturday.

Pumpkin growers from around the state gathered to show off their pumpkins and compete in various categories.

People who came out to the event also enjoyed the food and other pumpkin-themed activities like a pumpkin run and pumpkin decorating. There was also a rubber duck race for kids.

Altoona Mayor, Brendan Pratt, says one of his favorite parts of the festival was eating a few sweet treats.

“I was fortunate enough to be one of three judges for a desert eating contest, so that was probably my favorite so far was the six different desserts to eat and even that was hard, but that was pretty cool,” Pratt said.

Michael Paul was one of the pumpkin growers. His field pumpkin beat weighed in at 177 pounds, beating the Wisconsin state record.

