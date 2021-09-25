Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley raises funds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley was held at the UW-Eau Claire Zorn Arena Saturday.

The event rejoined in person this year with organizers prioritizing the health and safety of participants, staff, and volunteers.

The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $70,000 to fund research and local services in Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts, and a 24/7 Helpline (800) 272-3900.

David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, says they are grateful for how the local community came together.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” Grams said. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

People can make donations to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 online here.

Mail-in donations should be directed to their regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: Chippewa Valley Wisconsin Walk

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55439

