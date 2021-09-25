Advertisement

Zombie 5K raises money to send veterans to Washington, D.C.

Fourth annual run at Rivers Edge Campground is for all ages
Zombie 5K raises money to send veterans to Washington D.C.
Zombie 5K raises money to send veterans to Washington D.C.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Rivers Edge Campground in Stevens Point held the fourth annual Zombie 5K Saturday, raising money to help send veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C.

The run raises money for The Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which sends veterans to Washington, D.C. for a tour of the landmarks and memorials. For Rivers Edge General Manager Sarah Krause, it’s a special event.

“My dad was a veteran,” said Krause, “and I really love The Never Forgotten Honor Flight, so I wanted to do an event for that.”

Not only are veterans taken on a tour, but they also receive a hero’s welcome.

“The really important thing about what they do when they bring them back is they have a great homecoming at the airport, especially now because they’re moving into the Vietnam veterans who didn’t have that homecoming at all,” said Krause. “It’s so important for these veterans to give them the homecoming they deserved.”

The run is for all ages and takes place through the campground. Many of the participants were campers at Rivers Edge.

As for the zombie theme, Rivers Edge holds frequent Halloween nights in the fall season and Krause loved the idea of zombies.

“I thought it’d be super funny to have people running in zombie costumes,” said Krause. “You just see this hoard of zombies coming at you.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life...
Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
The judge wrote that, “The First Amendment is not a game setting for the government to toggle...
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
Hailey Anderson
Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman
Federal lawsuit filed against former Altoona-based financial analyst

Latest News

Third annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival
Third annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival
The event rejoined in person this year
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley raises funds
He was taken by Mayo One Helicopter to a hospital for serious injuries.
Deer hunter hurt after ATV crash in Pepin County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established, visitation scheduled for family of officer who died from COVID-19