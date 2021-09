EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire football team suffered their first loss this season on the road to Albion by a final of 23-20.

After trailing 13-0, the Blugolds would come back to take a 17-16 lead at the half, but a strong finish by Albion propels them to a 4-0 start.

The Blugolds are now 2-1 on the year.

