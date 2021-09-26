Advertisement

Brewers clinch National League Central division title

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers clinched the National League Central division title with an 8-4 win over the Mets on Sunday.

The division title is the third in Brewers’ franchise history since joining the NL Central in 1994. The Brewers had already clinched a playoff spot last week.

The Brewers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning on a home run from Willy Adames and a two-RBI single from Eduardo Escobar. After the Mets cut the deficit to 5-4, the Brewers scored three runs in the sixth inning to claim the victory.

The Brewers entered the day needing either a win over the Mets or a St. Louis Cardinals loss against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals won 4-2.

The Brewers are also almost locked into a two-seed in the playoffs and will play either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the playoffs. They are guaranteed to have home-field advantage in the first round.

