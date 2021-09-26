Crash on I-94 eastbound Sunday near Woodville delays traffic for over one hour

WOODVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash is blocking the right lane of traffic and causing delays on eastbound Interstate 94 Sunday afternoon.

At noon, the Wisconsin State Patrol indicated a semi crashed late Sunday morning near the I-94 exit to County Highway B in St. Croix County, initially blocking the right shoulder. As crews worked to remove the semi, the right lane was blocked at 12:40 pm. The crash was cleared at 1:09 p.m. after an earlier estimate of two hours to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash and travel notifications by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. DOT cameras at 511wi.gov showed a semi in the grass near the shoulder of I-94 at the time of the crash. That stretch of I-94 is currently under construction.

The alternate route for I-94 eastbound is Highway 12. Travelers seeking to avoid delays in the area early Sunday afternoon can exit from I-94 to Highway 63 north through Baldwin, then eastbound on Highway 12.

Alert | ST. CROIX Co | Crash | I-94 EB | County B | Right Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 26, 2021

Cleared | ST. CROIX Co | Crash | I-94 EB | County B | Right Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.