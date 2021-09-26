Advertisement

Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino. Her last known location is South Range, Wis. at 3 a.m. September 17.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cumberland Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 43-year-old woman.

Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the Turtle Lake Casino.

Police said that Anderson was then seen headed eastbound on Highway 8 in Turtle Lake. Her last known location was near South Range, Wis. in Douglas County, about 85 miles north of Turtle Lake, at 3:00 a.m. on September 17. A previous report distributed by law enforcement contained inaccurate information that Anderson was possibly in Luck, Wis. on September 24, and a correction with new details about Anderson’s last known location was issued Sunday morning.

Anderson’s cell phone last pinged to Cumberland, about 11 miles northeast of Turtle Lake and about 74 miles south of South Range, on September 16 before it was turned off. Anderson was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minn. but never made it to her destination. She has friends and family in Minnesota.

On the date that Anderson went missing, she made a “frantic” phone call to a friend.

Anderson drives a red 1998 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin plates ALH-2987. Anderson is described as 5′4″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone with information about Anderson or her vehicle is asked to contact Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.

