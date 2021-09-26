Advertisement

Democratic leaders: Conditions improving for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis met Saturday with Afghan women currently housed at Fort McCoy(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) - Democratic congresswomen from Wisconsin and Minnesota said they are encouraged about conditions for Afghans currently housed at an western Wisconsin base.

However, some of the refugees raised question about trauma-based care and cultural issues.

Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis met Saturday with Afghan women currently housed at Fort McCoy. In addition to the need for trauma-based treatment, the evacuees suggested more emphasis cultural competency when it comes to the traditions of the Afghan evacuees, such as providing food that aligns with their beliefs.

Republicans have raised concerns that Afghan refugees at U.S. military bases are not being properly vetted. Moore said those complaints are unfounded.

