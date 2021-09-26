Advertisement

FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.

Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life...
Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
Small business owners wary about available federal COVID aid
Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid
He was taken by Mayo One Helicopter to a hospital for serious injuries.
Deer hunter hurt after ATV crash in Pepin County
Federal lawsuit filed against former Altoona-based financial analyst
Hailey Anderson
Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman

Latest News

A crash involving a semi in St. Croix County near Woodville blocked one lane of traffic in the...
Crash on I-94 eastbound Sunday near Woodville delays traffic for over one hour
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary