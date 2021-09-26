More than 2,000 runners take part in Eau Claire Marathon events

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk Sunday morning.

The conditions, cool with very little wind, were perfect for runners.

The race wound through Eau Claire, including the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus, and finished downtown with thousands of fans cheering runners on.

On the men’s side, Adam Condit of Eau Claire captured first place in the full marathon with a time of 2:38.16, while on the women’s side, Rachel Ragona of Eau Claire finished with a time of 2:48.31, winning by more than 12 minutes. Both medalists said they were pleased with their effort.

Big shout to everyone who ran the @RunECMarathon this morning! Check out ALL the Blugolds that showed up to cheer everyone on at the Blugold Mile. #uwec 🏃



📷 : Connor Miller pic.twitter.com/cQ0vSeSNtH — UW-Eau Claire (@UWEauClaire) September 26, 2021

“All the cheering and staying downtown has been very helpful, so I love the new course,” Condit said.

Condit added the weather was great for the race.

“You can’t dream this stuff up sometimes,” Condit said. “I’ve run a lot of races and they don’t all start at 41 degrees and no wind, so I was very fortunate with a good day today.”

Ragona said that she stuck to her goal, following her splits on her watch during the race.

“I just kind of ran my own race, which I was kind of with some of the men,” Ragona said. “We were back and forth, so I just kind of stuck with those sensible splits.”

There was also a little adversity for Ragona during the race.

“I had a little bit of a sticky patch around mile 16, stomach wasn’t doing too well,” Ragona said. “But, I managed to get through it and a strong finish.”

You can see full results of the Eau Claire Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk on the Eau Claire Marathon website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.