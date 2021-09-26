Advertisement

More than 2,000 runners take part in Eau Claire Marathon events

Over 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon and other events on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Over 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon and other events on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.(Bob Gallaher / WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk Sunday morning.

The conditions, cool with very little wind, were perfect for runners.

The race wound through Eau Claire, including the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus, and finished downtown with thousands of fans cheering runners on.

On the men’s side, Adam Condit of Eau Claire captured first place in the full marathon with a time of 2:38.16, while on the women’s side, Rachel Ragona of Eau Claire finished with a time of 2:48.31, winning by more than 12 minutes. Both medalists said they were pleased with their effort.

“All the cheering and staying downtown has been very helpful, so I love the new course,” Condit said.

Condit added the weather was great for the race.

“You can’t dream this stuff up sometimes,” Condit said. “I’ve run a lot of races and they don’t all start at 41 degrees and no wind, so I was very fortunate with a good day today.”

Ragona said that she stuck to her goal, following her splits on her watch during the race.

“I just kind of ran my own race, which I was kind of with some of the men,” Ragona said. “We were back and forth, so I just kind of stuck with those sensible splits.”

There was also a little adversity for Ragona during the race.

“I had a little bit of a sticky patch around mile 16, stomach wasn’t doing too well,” Ragona said. “But, I managed to get through it and a strong finish.”

You can see full results of the Eau Claire Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk on the Eau Claire Marathon website.

