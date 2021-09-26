Advertisement

Multiple-vehicle crash closes one lane of Clairemont Avenue Sunday afternoon

An Eau Claire Fire and Rescue vehicle on the scene of a crash Sunday, September 26, 2021 on Clairemont Avenue at University Drive.(Duane Wolter / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire police are reporting a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Clairemont Avenue at University Drive.

The Eau Claire Police Department tweeted that as of 1:44 p.m., Clairemont Avenue westbound was closed and advised travelers to use a different route. At 2:17 p.m., the ECPD updated its messaging and said that traffic would be reduced to one lane for “an extended period of time” and said to avoid the area if at all possible.

Traffic was being diverted from Clairemont Avenue onto State Street east of the crash. The crash occurred early Sunday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available from the Eau Claire Police Department. As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue vehicles were present on the scene of the crash.

