Sex offender will reside in La Crosse after release from prison Tuesday

61-year-old Paul S. Mlsna was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
61-year-old Paul S. Mlsna was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is notifying the public about the release of a sex offender who will live in the city beginning Tuesday, September 28.

61-year-old Paul S. Mlsna, who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and manufacturing and/or delivering cocaine and THC, will remain on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry for life.

In its public notification, the La Crosse Police Department said that Mlsna has served his sentence and is not wanted by the police at this time.

A public list of sex offenders in Wisconsin is available on the Department of Corrections website. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry Administration at 608-240-5830.

SEX OFFENDER NOTIFICATION The attached flyer contains details of a sex offender notification the La Crosse Police...

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Sunday, September 26, 2021

