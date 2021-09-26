Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida deputy shot in traffic stop not going to survive

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but “there was just nothing they could do.”

Leeper says the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save him, but “there was just nothing they could do,” the sheriff says.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Moyers was shot early Friday morning just north of Jacksonville after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that...
Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life...
Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
The judge wrote that, “The First Amendment is not a game setting for the government to toggle...
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
Hailey Anderson
Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman
Federal lawsuit filed against former Altoona-based financial analyst
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup

Latest News

Investigators are searching for the 35-year-old suspect and have warned the public that he’s...
Manhunt underway after Fla. deputy shot during traffic stop
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment
UW-Eau Claire Vs. Albion
UW-Eau Claire Vs. Albion
SkyWarn 13 @ 10 (9/25/21)