Advertisement

With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, right, scrambles away from pressure by Wisconsin linebacker...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, right, scrambles away from pressure by Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field. Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The order is in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life...
Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday
The judge wrote that, “The First Amendment is not a game setting for the government to toggle...
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
Hailey Anderson
Cumberland Police Dept. asks for help locating missing woman
Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup
Federal lawsuit filed against former Altoona-based financial analyst

Latest News

Austin Belot
Blugolds lose first game this season
Bloomer
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 24th (part two)
Rice Lake sneaks past Chi-Hi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 24th (part one)
Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in...
Evers proclaims Saturday “Bob Uecker Day”