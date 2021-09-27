Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing and endangered Burnett County woman

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by the Burnett County (Wis.) and Pine County (Minn.) sheriff's offices on Monday, Sept. 27. She was last seen Friday, Sept. 24.(Pine County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIREN, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement is searching for a Burnett County woman believed to be missing and endangered.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday morning that 33-year-old Ashley L. Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, has been reported as a missing person and was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24 east of Hinckley, Minn.

In a Facebook post, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said that Carlson is from the Siren/Grantsburg area, or south/southeast of her last known location in Minnesota. A statewide missing person alert was sent out in Minnesota on Monday morning by the Pine County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office.

Carlson is described as 5′9″ and 217 pounds with brown or auburn hair with hazel eyes. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or where or how she was traveling. She also does not have any personal belongings

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mikal Anton, a detective at the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, at 715-349-2121 or 715-497-5648. People can also contact the Pine County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8438.

