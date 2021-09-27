Chippewa Valley Votes looks to get Wisconsinites ‘vote ready’ Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -National Voter Registration Day slated for Tuesday, Sept. 28, is a nation-wide effort organized to ensure every eligible voter can vote.

Although most Wisconsin voters will not be casting a ballot until the Spring Primary February 15, Chippewa Valley Votes says it’s never too early to be ‘vote ready.’

“In Wisconsin one of four eligible voters are not registered,” says Carol Craig with Chippewa Valley Votes. “Eau Claire County alone that’s 25,000 individuals that are eligible to vote who aren’t registered and for a lot of different reasons, many individuals don’t realize that if they move from Summit Ave. to Garfield Ave. that they have to re-register.”

The non-partisan organization Tuesday will have voter registration booths set up at various locations around Eau Claire to register voters, provide information about polling places, and assist residents in verifying voter registration information.

“We have changed our registration process immensely in the last five years in Wisconsin so it’s great to be able to provide answers to the questions that they have, give them the link that they might need to register, register them right on site, and get them registered to vote,” says Craig.

Individuals are welcome to visit any of these sites and are advised to bring their WI driver’s license or WI photo ID card if possible.

“You get 25,000 extra registered voters in Eau Claire County and that can change the outcome of any vote whether its for the presidential vote or for City Council,” says Craig.

VOTER REGISTRATION BOOTH LOCATIONS:

LE Phillips Public Library at their temporary location, 2725 Mall Dr, Eau Claire, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Community Table, 320 Putnam St., Eau Claire, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Government Center/Courthouse lobby, 721 Oxford Avenue, from 9:00 am -12:30 pm

Chippewa Valley Technical College, Business Center-Student Union, 620 W Clairemont Ave, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave, Altoona, from 3:00 – 6:30 pm

Municipal elections office in Eau Claire, 203 S. Farwell St, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Citizens can register anytime during office hours except for the Monday before an election.

Chippewa Valley Votes is providing services to all Eau Claire County public high schools.

If you are interested in volunteering with Chippewa Valley Votes, see here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.